StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

