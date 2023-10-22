STF Management LP Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

STF Management LP lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,143. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.39.

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $80.40. 5,462,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.