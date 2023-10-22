STF Management LP Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.3% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,797. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.