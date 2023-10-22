STF Management LP Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock traded down $14.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,460. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.88 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

