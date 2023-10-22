STF Management LP Has $216,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

XEL stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,999. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

