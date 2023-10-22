STF Management LP Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

ISRG stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,457. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.77 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

