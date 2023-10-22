STF Management LP Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,756.64. The stock had a trading volume of 313,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,433. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,073.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,850.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,760.02 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.