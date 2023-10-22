STF Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

STF Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,694 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $127.44. 1,519,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

