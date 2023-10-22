STF Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,744 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

STF Management LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,468. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

