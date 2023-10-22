STF Management LP Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.7% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. 9,887,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.