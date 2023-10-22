STF Management LP Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

