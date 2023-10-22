STF Management LP Sells 22,138 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

STF Management LP trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,138 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

