STF Management LP Sells 2,729 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PDD by 17.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,779,000 after purchasing an additional 789,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,675. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $111.68.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

