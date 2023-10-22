STF Management LP Sells 2,908 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 3,880,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

