STF Management LP Sells 3,559 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STF Management LP cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $181.32. 3,043,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $176.52 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

