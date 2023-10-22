STF Management LP Sells 5,309 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MNST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,487,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,313. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

