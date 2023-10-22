STF Management LP Sells 585 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

STF Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.03. The stock had a trading volume of 702,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,608. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $252.62 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

