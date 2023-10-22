STF Management LP Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

STF Management LP reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $12.70 on Friday, reaching $552.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,870. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.18. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

