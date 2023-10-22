STF Management LP Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.00. 439,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

