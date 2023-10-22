Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,525 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $453.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

