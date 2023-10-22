Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,095 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 520,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock valued at $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

