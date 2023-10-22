Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 927 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.5% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $211.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $208.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

