Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

