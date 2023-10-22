Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,489 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $265.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

