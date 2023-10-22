Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

