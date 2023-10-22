Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,730 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

