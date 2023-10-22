Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 393 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

