StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of AIRI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Articles
