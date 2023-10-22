StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

