StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

China Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

