StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
