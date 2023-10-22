StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.