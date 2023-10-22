StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SNCR stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
