StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 624,627 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

