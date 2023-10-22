StockNews.com Downgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.