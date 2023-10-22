StockNews.com Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

