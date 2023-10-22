StockNews.com Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.