StockNews.com Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

About Eltek

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

