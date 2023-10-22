STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $222.58

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.58 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.19). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.24), with a volume of 1,091,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.50 million and a P/E ratio of 732.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.

In related news, insider Naomi Climer CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,237.33). Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

