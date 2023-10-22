Substratum Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 249.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $29.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,885.92 or 0.99966906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024023 USD and is up 251.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $53.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

