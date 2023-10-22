Sunoco LP (SUN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on November 20th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SUN opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

