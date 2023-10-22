SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.01

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.01 and traded as low as C$5.12. SunOpta shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 83,856 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$601.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.00.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of C$279.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

