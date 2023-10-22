Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.55.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

