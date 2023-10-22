Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

