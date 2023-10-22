sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. sUSD has a market cap of $33.50 million and $3.39 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,589,307 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

