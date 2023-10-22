Susquehanna Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $42.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

