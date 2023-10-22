Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,558 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after acquiring an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.