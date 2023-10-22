Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $577.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

