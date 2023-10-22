Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,411,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,023,000 after purchasing an additional 155,326 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.