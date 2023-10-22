Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,225 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $205.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

