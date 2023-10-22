Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

