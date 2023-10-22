Tangible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,443.76 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $103.11 million and approximately $30,443.76 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00010578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.18883457 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $39,970.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

