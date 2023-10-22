Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

Targa Resources stock opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 846,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

