Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Target worth $35,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 4,215,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

